Delhi HC Allows Go First Lessors To Inspect Aircraft, Carry Out Maintenance

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

The Delhi High Court Wednesday allowed crisis-hit Go First's lessors to inspect their aircraft at least twice a month and carry out maintenance.

The high court said there can be no denial of the fact that the aircraft of the petitioner lessors are highly valuable and sophisticated equipment and require maintenance for their preservation.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju also restrained Go First and its representatives, and the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed by the NCLT, from removing, replacing or taking out any part or components, or records of the 30 aircraft except with the prior written approval of the lessor of the particular airplane.

The high court passed the interim order on multiple applications filed by the lessors to alleviate any further losses.

The interim applications were filed in the main petitions by lessors seeking deregistration of their planes by aviation regulator DGCA so they could take them back from the airline.

The high court asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to permit the lessors, their employees and agents to access the airport, where their aircraft are currently parked, and to inspect them within three days.

The high court asked the respondents DGCA and IRP -- to file their responses to the petitions of the lessors within three weeks, and listed the matter for further hearing on August 3.

Earlier, The NCLT-appointed IRP, tasked with managing Go First, had told the high court that returning aircraft to the lessors will render the airline, which has 7,000 employees to look after, "dead".

On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted the airline's voluntary insolvency resolution petition and appointed Abhilash Lal as the IRP to manage the carrier.

