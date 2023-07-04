 Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGo First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

In a statement, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons' | Twitter

Go First on Tuesday announced that flights scheduled till July 10, 2023 will be cancelled due to operational reasons. This comes days after the company announced that the flights were cancelled till July 6.

In a statement, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," it said.

Go First Operations stalled since May

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. Over the course of two months the airline has extended the suspension of its flight operations several times.

Resuming the flight operations will not be easy and it will depend on the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Read Also
DGCA To Conduct Special Audit Of Go First Facilities On July 4-6
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Palghar. Check Details Here

Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Palghar. Check Details Here

Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai's Dombivali. Check...

Punjab National Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai's Dombivali. Check...

How To Choose The Best Term Insurance Plan In India

How To Choose The Best Term Insurance Plan In India

Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 284.74 Points To End The Day At 65,489.79, Nifty At 19,387.35

Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 284.74 Points To End The Day At 65,489.79, Nifty At 19,387.35

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons'