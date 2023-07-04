Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 10 Due To 'Operational Reasons' | Twitter

Go First on Tuesday announced that flights scheduled till July 10, 2023 will be cancelled due to operational reasons. This comes days after the company announced that the flights were cancelled till July 6.

In a statement, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," it said.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 10th July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3T95lY4r2O — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 4, 2023

Go First Operations stalled since May

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. Over the course of two months the airline has extended the suspension of its flight operations several times.

Resuming the flight operations will not be easy and it will depend on the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

