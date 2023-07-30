Go First Flight Update 2023: Airlines Extends Cancellation Till July 31 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till July 31 Due To 'Operational Reasons' | Twitter

Go First on Sunday announced that their flights remain cancelled till July 31, 2023 due to operational reasons. This comes days after the company announced that the flights were cancelled till July 30.

In a statement, Go First said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it added

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," it said.

Go First Operations stalled since May

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. Over the course of two months the airline has extended the suspension of its flight operations several times.

Go First resolution professional approaches NCLT seeking permission for refund of cancelled tickets

Go First has filed an appeal with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to obtain authorization for the reimbursement of funds to passengers who had previously reserved tickets for flights scheduled on or after May 3. This request comes after the airline suspended its operations due to financial difficulties.

The application is scheduled to be heard by an NCLT bench comprising Mahendra Khandelwal and Rahul P Bhatnagar on Monday.

If permitted by the insolvency tribunal, this would be a significant relief for those air passengers, whose money is stuck with the Go First after the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the air carrier.

