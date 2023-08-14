Go First Bankruptcy: Unpaid Employees Seek Answers As Airline Asks Lenders For ₹100 Cr Emergency Funding | representative pic

Go First airlines has reportedly asked its lenders for urgent funding of ₹100 crore to keep it afloat by meeting its mandatory liabilities such as insurance, claim media report. However, the stressed unpaid employees who were left with doubts went to the Kaledonia, Mumbai Headquarter to seek some answers a week ago. But the resolution professional Shailenra Ajmera was not present there.

The employees have been in a sea of uncertainty since the airline filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal. The low-cost carrier with 7,000 employees that indirectly created close to 10,000 jobs had been delaying payments, bonuses and reimbursements reported CNBCTV18.

The company paid the March salary in the mid of April, but there has been no update regarding the April salary. Go First had also asked the employees to serve a six month notice period but with the flights not functioning there was no work for the cabin crew, claimed media reports.

DGCA approves Go First's plan to restart operations

Aviation regulator, the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 21 said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions. "The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi & Hon'ble NCLT, Delhi," it said.

But, despite the approval the airline is yet begin its flight services. This has left the ground-staff with a lot of uncertainty resulting in them going to the head quarters to seek answers from the company.

