GMM Pfaudler Zooms 12% On NSE After 9.2% Shares Worth Over ₹550 Crore Changes Hand In Block Deal

Shares | Representative Image

Industrial products company GMM Pfaudler's shares surged as much as 12.78 per cent to Rs 1,530.80 per share on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 28, following reports that significant trades were being executed during the block deal window.

As many as 41.2 lakh shares, or 9.2 per cent equity, worth Rs 557.3 crore changed hands at Rs 1,352 apiece, according to a report.

The stock was up 8.23 per cent on the National Stock Exchange, trading at Rs 1,469.00. The stock opened at Rs 1,402.05 on Indian exchange, touching a day high level of Rs 1,530.00 per share.

The stock has recorded a 52-week high level of Rs 1,897.95 per share on the Indian bourses and an all-time high level of Rs 2,300.00 per share on Aug 12, 2020.

GMM Pfaudler Q1 FY25

The order intake has been strong over the last two quarters, and this quarter's Rs 882 crore order intake is the highest in the previous eight quarters. Our order backlog has increased by 5 per cent to approximately Rs 1,777 crore.

According to the company's exchange filing, strong execution across geographies is maintaining its revenue and profitability. The business climate is still difficult, mostly due to a downturn in the agrochemical and chemical industries. This quarter's order intake increased dramatically, mostly due to the heavy engineering, mixing, and systems businesses.

Company products

One of the top brands in corrosion-resistant systems, technologies, and services for the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and energy sectors is GMM Pfaudler.

Pfaudler, Normag, Mavag, Mixel, Mixion, Mixpro, Interseal, Equilloy, Edlon, and Hydroair are among its brand names.

