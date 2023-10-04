Global Investor Summit 2023: Uttarakhand Govt Signs MoUs Worth ₹19,385 Crore During Delhi Road Show

MoUs worth ₹19,385 crore were signed with various institutions on the occasion of the road show of the Global Investor Summit 2023 organised in New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The institutions with which MOUs were signed on this occasion include JSW Neo Energy for ₹15,000 crore, Yatharth Hospital for medical, DS Group for food processing, Dixon Technologies for electronic manufacturing and Radishan Group for hotels and resorts, Oberoi Group, SLM Zee, Commus, TWI and BSS signed MoUs worth a total of Rs 4385 crore.

On this occasion, Secretary Shri Meenakshi Sundaram, Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey, Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Director General Industries Shri Rohit Meena and heads of the institutions which the MoUs signed were present.