EaseMyTrip Signs MoU With Uttarakhand Government To Boost Global Tourism Worth Over 250 Crores | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, and the Government of Uttarakhand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to elevate Uttarakhand's standing as a global tourism hotspot under a deal size worth over 250 crores, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The signing ceremony occurred during the Global Investors Summit in London, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chief Minister Dhami led the Uttarakhand government's efforts to attract global investors and partners. During his visit to the UK, CM Dhami signed several notable MOUs, including an agreement with EaseMyTrip.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), a partnership has been formed with the goal of promoting Uttarakhand in the global tourism arena. This collaboration will involve launching a series of joint marketing campaigns targeting various markets, including the UK/Europe, Middle East, Asia, USA/Canada, and others. These campaigns will leverage EaseMyTrip's global reach and platforms to increase awareness and attract tourists and events to Uttarakhand.

Mariah Hamid, Managing Director for UK and Europe at EaseMyTrip, said, "We are thrilled to unite with the Government of Uttarakhand in showcasing the unmatched beauty and cultural heritage of this incredible state to global travellers. This collaboration perfectly resonates with EaseMyTrip's mission to simplify travel, making it accessible and affordable.

As an initiative within this partnership, a state-endorsed Homestay online programme will be developed. This programme holds the potential to be a game-changer for Uttarakhand's burgeoning tourism sector, offering an enticing invitation to travellers while simultaneously creating opportunities for local residents to actively participate in and reap the benefits of the state's flourishing tourism industry.

EaseMyTrip shares

The shares of EaseMyTrip on Wednesday at 11:29 am IST were at Rs 42.05, up by 0.24 percent.

