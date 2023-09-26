EaseMyTrip DuDigital Global Forge A Partnership | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

DuDigital Global Limited, a global technology company specializing in administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport, identity management, and citizen services for governments worldwide, has joined forces with EaseMyTrip, a renowned online travel agency. Together, they are poised to revolutionize visa and passport services.

DuDigital Global Limited, has garnered international acclaim for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. The company's global footprint extends to governments across the world, where it has become synonymous with streamlined processes, heightened security, and superior service quality.

This historic partnership brings DuDigital's unmatched expertise in administrative services, visa, passport, and identity management to the forefront. DuDigital's impressive portfolio includes successful collaborations with governments in various nations, where it has redefined citizen services for diverse populations.

EaseMyTrip, among India’s largest and most renowned online travel agencies, has transformed the travel industry with its user-friendly platform and comprehensive travel services. Since its inception in 2008, EaseMyTrip has consistently delivered exceptional experiences to travelers worldwide. The company offers a wide array of travel-related services, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, holiday packages, and more, tailored to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

Under the visionary leadership of Nishant Pitti, CEO, and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, the company has expanded its reach within India and across borders. EaseMyTrip's commitment to providing cost-effective and efficient travel solutions aligns seamlessly with DuDigital Global Limited's mission of excellence.

The alliance between DuDigital Global Limited and EaseMyTrip is poised to elevate the visa and passport services experience. Leveraging EaseMyTrip's extensive knowledge of the travel industry, this partnership aims to simplify and enhance every facet of the travel documentation process, delivering unparalleled convenience to customers.

Nishant Pitti, CEO, and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to unite with DuDigital Global Limited in this transformative endeavor. Our collaboration harnesses DuDigital's global expertise in administrative services and our deep-rooted knowledge of the travel industry. Together, we are committed to introducing comprehensive solutions that not only simplify the visa and passport application process but also set new standards for service excellence."

Rajji Rai, Chairman of DuDigital Global Limited, shared his perspective, saying, "This partnership signifies a significant milestone in our journey to redefine administrative services. We are excited about the possibilities it holds for enhancing the travel documentation experience. Our joint efforts with EaseMyTrip underscore our dedication to excellence and innovation."

The partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of visa and passport services. DuDigital Global Limited and EaseMyTrip share a vision of redefining travel documentation and elevating the overall travel experience for individuals and businesses alike.