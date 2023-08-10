EaseMyTrip Partners With BluSmart For First And Last-mile Travel | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com , an online travel tech platform, has partnered with BluSmart, India’s leading and only all- electric ride-hailing service and EV charging superhub operator, for its cab services, the company announced through an exchange filing. EaseMyTrip will now offer an environment friendly fleet into an existing lineup of cabs with this partnership. This partnership aims at providing sustainable travel solutions for all EaseMyTrip customers, marking a significant milestone in the green mobility sector.

As part of this association, EaseMyTrip customers can now conveniently book airport transfers with BluSmart's fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru directly through the EaseMyTrip website. EaseMyTrip, renowned for its commitment to sustainability, has taken a significant stride towards offering greener, reliable, and sustainable ride-hailing options by integrating BluSmart's EVs into its travel offerings.

BluSmart's overarching goal is to decarbonize India's mega cities through 100% electric, sustainable, efficient, and affordable mobility solutions. With over 250+ million fully electric kilometers covered and more than 7.5+ million trips served since 2019, BluSmart has established itself as a pioneer in the EV mobility space.

Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, expressed his enthusiasm for this eco conscious initiative, stating, "At EaseMyTrip, we believe in a sustainable and responsible approach on travel. Our partnership with BluSmart aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting environmentally-friendly transportation solutions. By integrating their fleet into our travel offerings, we aim to create a substantial impact on reducing carbon emissions while providing our customers with eco-conscious travel options."

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-founder of BluSmart, "We are excited to partner with EaseMyTrip, as we believe that this will accelerate the EV transition further and empower individuals to proactively contribute to a greener future, making a tangible and positive difference to the environment."

This collaboration signifies a definitive step towards decarbonization of the transportation sector, where both companies pave the way for a more environmentally conscious and responsible way of traveling.

Ease Trip Planners shares

Ease Trip Planners shares on Thursday afternoon were trading at Rs 40.60, up by 0.12 per cent.

