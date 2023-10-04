Global Investor Summit 2023 In New Delhi: Uttarakhand Govt Signs MoU With JSW Neo Energy Limited To Set Up Pumped Storage Projects |

In the presence of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, an MOU worth Rs 15 thousand crore was signed between Uttarakhand Government and JSW Neo Energy Limited on the occasion of the road show of Global Investor Summit 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Under the MOU, 2 pumped storages of 1500 MW will be developed in Almora.

Along with this, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami expected cooperation in the field of pump storage plant, cement, sports, training center, drinking water, restoration and beautification of temples of Kumaon (Manaskhand Temple Mala under CSR) in Uttarakhand.

JSW Plans To Set Up Storage Projects At Almora

Under the MOU, JSW Energy will plan to set up 2 self-identified pumped storage projects at Almora of 1500 MW capacity , which will be developed over the next 5-6 years.

The scheme is proposed to have lower dam/reservoir at a distance of 8-10 km from Kosi river at Site 1 in Joskote village of Almora and upper reservoir at Site 2 at Kurchaun village of Almora at a distance of 16 km from Kosi river.

Scheme To Benefit Large Population Around

This scheme will provide drinking water supply to a large population and irrigation facilities for agriculture. Along with this, this scheme will provide employment opportunities to 1000 people.

It is noteworthy that the State Government has prepared Uttarakhand Pumped Storage Project Policy to promote the development of PSP in the state, which provides major incentives to developers.

During the MOU, Secretary Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram, Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey, MD SIDCUL Shri Rohit Meena and Director of JSW Neo Energy Limited Shri Gyan Badr Kumar were present.

