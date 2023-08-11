Glenmark Pharma Reports Revenue Growth Of 22.5% In Q1FY24 | Image: Glenmark (Representative)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), an integrated, research-led, global pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

For the first quarter of FY 2023‐24, Glenmark’s consolidated revenue was at Rs 34,016 million as against Rs 27,773 million recording an increase of 22.5 percent YoY.

EBITDA was at Rs 6,312 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against Rs 4,316 million in the previous corresponding quarter, registering an increase of 46.2 percent YoY.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the first quarter of FY 2023‐24 was at Rs 1,731 million.

“We had yet another strong quarter both in terms of revenue and operating margins. The robust growth in sales was led by our branded markets in RoW region. Our Europe business performed significantly well on the back of a strong generics portfolio and continued gains in market share, in our leading respiratory brands. Our North America business remained stable, and our India business continued to significantly outperform industry growth rates," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 801.50, down by 1.10 percent.