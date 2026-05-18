Glenmark Launches Vancomycin Injection In US, Targets $37.9 Million Market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA has launched Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP in 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial strengths in the United States market. |

Mumbai: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday announced that its US-based arm, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., has launched Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP in the United States. The product has been introduced in two strengths — 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial — as part of the company’s efforts to expand its injectable medicines portfolio in the region.

According to the company, the newly launched product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC. The launch marks another addition to Glenmark’s growing presence in the US generics and injectables market.

Market Opportunity

Glenmark cited IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2026, which showed that the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection market in the US generated annual sales of around $37.9 million. The market estimate includes both branded drugs and therapeutic equivalents available in the segment. The company stated that the product is approved only for the indications listed under Glenmark’s approved label in the US. It also clarified that the IQVIA market data includes all approved reference listed drug indications, while Glenmark’s product is marketed only for approved indications under its label.

Focus On Injectable Portfolio

Commenting on the development, Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said the launch reflects Glenmark’s continued commitment to improving access to quality and affordable medicines in the US healthcare market. He added that the new launch strengthens the company’s injectable portfolio and supports its focus on providing reliable treatment options to healthcare providers and patients.

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with operations across branded, generics, innovative and consumer healthcare segments. The company has 11 manufacturing facilities spread across four continents and six research and development centres. It has a commercial presence in more than 80 countries with a focus on respiratory, dermatology and oncology therapies.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release issued by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.