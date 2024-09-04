GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Receives ₹222.23 Crore Tax Refund For FY 2022-23, Reports 37.8% YoY Net Profit Increase In Q1 2024

GlaxoSmithKline gets tax refund of ₹222.23 crore | Representational Image

Global pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd received an income tax refund of ₹222.23 crore for the assessment year 2022-23, following an order issued by the Income Tax Department on Tuesday.

Global healthcare major informed in regulatory filings of an Income Tax Order for Assessment Year 2022-23 issuing income tax refund of Rs 222.23 cr including interest.

Read Also GlaxoSmithKline Pharma consolidated Q1 net profit rises 9% to Rs 121 cr

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals declared a 37.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs.182.3 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. GlaxoSmithKline’s net profit in the same quarter was Rs.132.3 crore while revenue rose by 7% to Rs.814.7 crore from Rs.761.7 crore in the same period last year