GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Q1 net up 23.8 per cent

Mumbai: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare on Thursday reported a 23.76% rise in net profit to Rs 248.08 crore for the quarter ended June 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 200.44 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 1,320.90 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,203.59 crore for the same period a year ago. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare closed at Rs 7,379.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.50% from its previous close.