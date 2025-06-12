Get Ready For PM-Kisan 20th Installment, Complete Registration To Receive ₹2,000 In Your Account

PM-Kisan 20th Installment is Near, Ensure Your Registration to Claim Rs 2,000. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: The government has announced that only registered farmers will get the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This installment will be given on June 20. If farmers do not complete their registration, they will not get the Rs 2,000.

Many farmers are still not registered. In one tehsil area, out of 66,900 eligible farmers, only 35,429 have registered so far. That means over 30,000 farmers may miss the payment.

What Is PM-Kisan Yojana?

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana gives Rs 6,000 every year to farmers. The money is paid in three parts—Rs 2,000 every four months. The 19th installment was given on February 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Rs 22,000 crore to around 9.8 crore farmers.

Now the 20th installment is coming on June 20, but only registered farmers will get it.

Farmer Registry Is Now Mandatory

The government has made it mandatory for farmers to complete their registration. This is not just for PM-Kisan but also for other agriculture schemes.

Nearly 47 percent of farmers in the area are still not registered. This can cause them to miss out on money and support.

How to Register for Farmer Registry

Farmers can register using these easy ways:

- Download and use the ‘Farmer Registry UP’ mobile app

- Visit the official Farmer Registry website

- Go to any Public Service Center (CSC)

- Contact Panchayat Assistants, Lekhpals, Agricultural Assistants, or Krishi Sakhis

To register, farmers must have:

- Their Aadhaar card

- Gata number from Khatauni

e-KYC Is Also Required

Farmers also need to complete e-KYC to keep getting money.

Here’s how to do it:

- Go to the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on “Farmers Corner”

- Select “Update Mobile Number”

- Enter your Aadhaar number

- Verify with the OTP sent to your phone

- Without e-KYC, farmers will not receive future payments.

The 20th PM-Kisan installment will be paid on June 20. Only farmers who have finished registration and e-KYC will get it. Farmers are urged to complete these steps quickly to avoid losing out on their benefits.