Geopolitics And Crude To Steer Markets, Investors Brace For Holiday-Shortened Week

Geopolitics, crude oil and bond yields will guide markets in a holiday-shortened week. |

New Delhi: Geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and global bond yields will guide Indian equities in the holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said, with investors also tracking domestic economic data and foreign fund flows.

Stock exchanges will remain closed on Friday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Caution is expected after last week’s decline, when the Sensex lost 399.22 points, or 0.53 per cent, and the Nifty slipped 205.9 points, or 0.88 per cent.

Oil And Diplomacy

US-Iran diplomatic talks will remain central to sentiment, particularly any progress towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking, said an agreement could ease energy prices, reducing pressure on India’s import bill and the rupee. Renewed tensions, however, could keep markets volatile.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said Brent crude around USD 105–106 a barrel remained too expensive to offer meaningful macroeconomic relief. Further escalation or supply disruptions could intensify inflationary pressures, he added.

Yields And Rupee

Investors will also watch US Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision. Radhakrishnan identified the US 10-year yield, near 5.2 per cent, as a constraint on global risk appetite.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said rising yields and a stronger dollar could weigh on emerging-market capital flows, while easing yields could offer relief.

Oil-related dollar demand and continued foreign institutional investor selling could pressure the rupee, although RBI intervention has helped contain excessive volatility, he said.

Data In Focus

Domestic triggers include August industrial production, HSBC manufacturing PMI, fiscal deficit data and monthly automobile sales. Foreign institutional investor activity will remain another key indicator.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said industrial output and fiscal figures would provide cues on domestic momentum and fiscal consolidation.

Globally, US consumer confidence, JOLTS job openings and eurozone September inflation readings will influence expectations for interest rates and shape risk sentiment across domestic and international equity markets.