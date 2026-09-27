Markets Brace For Crucial Week, Crude Oil And FII Flows Hold The Key

Indian stock markets face a testing week as crude prices, global yields. |

Mumbai: Indian equities face another testing week as investors track crude oil prices, global bond yields, foreign fund flows and developments in the Middle East after seven consecutive weekly declines.

Key US economic releases will also shape sentiment, offering clues about inflation, economic growth and the likely direction of interest rates.

Friday Offers Relief

Markets remained subdued early last week before Thursday’s sharp sell-off dented confidence. Value buying in select heavyweights helped benchmarks recover on Friday.

The Sensex gained 315.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 73,895.74. The Nifty advanced 77.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, to finish at 23,140.50.

Banking, oil and gas, and automobile shares attracted buyers as the recent correction made several large-cap stocks more appealing.

Crude Remains Crucial

Brent crude hovering above USD 100 a barrel remains a concern for investors, despite some recent easing. Elevated oil prices threaten to increase inflation, raise import costs and squeeze corporate margins.

Fresh geopolitical tensions could reverse that relief, keeping energy prices central to the market outlook.

Investors will watch developments in the US-Iran conflict. Iran has reportedly proposed a seven-day framework to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in return for sanctions relief and broader ceasefire measures.

Progress could stabilise energy markets, while renewed hostilities may intensify volatility.

Yields And Flows

Global bond yields will remain under scrutiny following the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. Higher yields and a stronger dollar could weaken appetite for emerging-market equities and encourage capital outflows.

Easing yields, however, could support sentiment. FII activity will be important after persistent selling in recent weeks.

Domestic institutional buying and oversold conditions may encourage occasional rebounds, analysts believe.

Recovery Needs Support

A sustained recovery will require steadier crude prices, lower global yields, improving geopolitical conditions and reduced foreign selling.

Upcoming US data could influence interest-rate expectations and global investment flows, making overseas signals critical to the direction of Indian equities next week.