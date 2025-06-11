Gemini Now Helps Summarise, Extract Key Points In Docs For Android Users

Gemini summarises Docs Into Key Points |

Google has expanded its chatbot Gemini’s support in Docs. Android users can now take advantage of the chatbot while accessing documents on Docs. For instance, the smartphone user can ask Gemini to summarise what’s written in the document, ask questions about the document, or look for insights and key points as well. Furthermore, Gemini in Docs is available on Android in 20+ languages. This new feature is available for Google Workspace business plans users only.

This new update from Google allows users to work easily without ever needing to switch between apps for AI access or downloading separate apps. It is going to be available for Google Workspace Business and Enterprice (Standard and Plus) users. Gemini Education and Gemini Education Premium users will also receive this on Android if they use Docs.

With this new integration, Android smartphone users will be able to get a gist of a long research report without having to commit to read the entire report. This also helps to understand the context of the report while commuting and keep the long reading for later. Before going into a meeting, users can ask specific questions to Gemini about a specific point mentioned in the document to be more aware about certain key points.

Gemini in Docs can also help you quickly create a first draft of a launch plan with a simple prompt after a team brainstorm while the details are fresh in your mind.

Just last week, Gemini got a big update bringing a new feature called ‘Scheduled Actions’ to Android. This feature is also reserved for Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra subscribers. As the name suggests, this feature lets users set daily tasks or reminders enabling Gemini to remind you about it. For instance, users can ask Gemini to share the morning news with them every day.