GE Grid Solutions bags orders of transformers, reactors from Power Grid Corp of India

GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business said on Wednesday that it has recently been awarded multiple orders to supply 765 kV transformers and reactors in India.

The contracts have been awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), India's largest state-owned transmission company. As part of the order, GE will provide 13 units of 765 kV transformers and 32 numbers of 765 kV reactors.

GE's transformers and reactors will be installed in the new substations that will be set up in Rajasthan by PGCIL, to evacuate 8.1 gigawatts (GW) of power from the state's solar energy zones under Phase-II of the Transmission System for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in the Rajasthan project.