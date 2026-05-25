GCM Commodity & Derivatives Reports 74% Loss Reduction, Low Trading Losses Drive Performance

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited reported total income growth of 66 percent year-on-year to Rupees 46.5 lakh for the half year ended March 2026. |

Mumbai: GCM Commodity & Derivatives Limited reported a lower net loss for the half year ended March 31, 2026, as expenses declined sharply from the previous year period. The company posted a net loss of Rupees 122.1 lakh compared to a loss of Rupees 472.0 lakh in the corresponding half of FY25. Total income rose 66 percent year-on-year to Rupees 46.5 lakh from Rupees 28.0 lakh. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 4.1 lakh during the period against negligible operational revenue a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with the preceding half year ended September 2025, the company’s total income increased 11 percent from Rupees 41.7 lakh. Net loss narrowed 38 percent sequentially from Rupees 196.3 lakh. Total expenses declined to Rupees 168.6 lakh from Rupees 238.0 lakh in the previous half year and from Rupees 498.9 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Finance costs fell sharply to Rupees 0.2 lakh from Rupees 4.3 lakh in the year-ago period, while losses on trading and investments in the stock market also reduced significantly to Rupees 125.8 lakh.

What Drove The Numbers

The improvement in financial performance was mainly supported by lower operating and finance expenses during the period. Other income rose to Rupees 42.4 lakh from Rupees 28.0 lakh a year earlier. Employee benefit expenses increased marginally to Rupees 8.1 lakh from Rupees 7.2 lakh.

The company also reported lower depreciation expenses at Rupees 0.4 lakh. Basic and diluted earnings per share improved to negative Rupees 1.64 each from negative Rupees 6.36 in the corresponding half year of FY25.

Balance Sheet And Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, total assets stood at Rupees 1,804.8 lakh compared to Rupees 1,866.3 lakh a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents declined to Rupees 10.6 lakh from Rupees 11.2 lakh. Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rupees 7.3 lakh, while investing activities generated a positive cash flow of Rupees 156.3 lakh during the year. Total equity declined to Rupees 327.3 lakh from Rupees 587.2 lakh due to accumulated losses.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.