LIC Shares Jump Over 4% To ₹846 After ₹23,420 Crore Q4 Profit, PSU Insurer Announces First-Ever 1:1 Bonus Issue

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares rose over 4 percent after the company reported a strong Q4 FY26 profit of Rs 23,420 crore. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India climbed more than 4 percent in early trade on Monday after the insurance giant reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and announced its first-ever bonus share issue.

The stock touched Rs 846.50 on the NSE, gaining 4.12 percent during the session. LIC has remained in focus since the announcement of its March quarter results and bonus issue details.

LIC Becomes Top Profit-Making Financial Firm

According to a PTI report, LIC emerged as the highest profit-making company in India’s financial sector during the March quarter of FY26.

The insurer posted a net profit of Rs 23,420 crore for the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 19,013 crore in the same period last year. This marked a growth of 23 percent year-on-year.

Among central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) as well, LIC retained the top spot in quarterly profit.

SBI And HDFC Bank Follow LIC

After LIC, the next highest quarterly profits were reported by State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

SBI posted a quarterly profit of Rs 19,684 crore, while HDFC Bank reported Rs 19,221 crore profit during the same period.

However, on a full-year basis, SBI remained ahead with an annual profit of Rs 80,032 crore. HDFC Bank earned Rs 74,670 crore in FY26, while ICICI Bank reported Rs 50,147 crore profit.

LIC’s AUM And Net Worth Rise

LIC’s assets under management (AUM) increased to Rs 57.29 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 54.52 lakh crore a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted net worth also improved sharply to Rs 1,69,605 crore from Rs 1,20,258 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, total premium income rose 10 percent year-on-year during FY26.

First-Ever Bonus Share Issue

In April 2026, LIC’s board approved a 1:1 bonus share issue for shareholders.

The company said it will issue one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing share held by investors.

LIC has fixed May 29, 2026, as the ex-date and record date for determining eligible shareholders for the bonus allotment.