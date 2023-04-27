Gautam Adani attends Nagpur event with Nitin Gadkari, RSS Chief Bhagwat, days after meeting Sharad Pawar

Gautam Adani's proximity to the government was mentioned as an advantage for his firm in Hindenburg's report, and has also been highlighted by India's opposition parties.Amidst allegations from both sides, the Adani Group Chairman has made an appearance with road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh head Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Nagpur.

The ruling party has hit back by pointing out Adani's investments in Congress-led Rajasthan and recently NCP chief Sharad Pawar came out in his support.

Sharing space with state's top leadership

He was in Nagpur for the inauguration of the second phase of the National Cancer Institute, which was also attended by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The facility equipped with tech has been built 20 kilometres outside Nagpur City, and has been developed with a vision to make it look different from conventional hospitals.

Cancer patients in the state will be able to access therapeutic and diagnostic services at affordable rates at the institute.

The idea for the cancer facility had taken shape during Fadnavis's term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra before 2019.

Also seen with opposition figures

The Maharashtra Government had also been accused of favouring Adani for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

He had also met former-CM Uddhav Thackeray after his ouster, as the Maharashtra Cabinet was seeking bids for Dharavi.

In the past few days, Gautam Adani had also met NCP leader Pawar for two hours, after the latter dismissed the need for a joint parliamentary committee to probe Hindenburg's allegations against him.