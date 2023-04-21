Sharad Pawar-Gautam Adani meet: NCP leader Ajit Pawar says, 'Nothing wrong' if acquaintances meet

Ajit Pawar | PTI

Pune: The meeting between industrialist Gautam Adani and NCP chief Sharad Pawar has raised eyebrows in the political corridor considering the timing. Amid the chatter, Ajit Pawar has come out in support of his uncle.

On Friday, he told the reporters, that the NCP leader did not see anyone meeting another person if they know each other when Pawar was questioned about NCP supremo and Adani's meet.

News agency ANI quoted Ajit Pawar as saying, "I don't know about it...many political people meet him. The allegations against him (Adani) have not been proven yet. There is a committee formed for it by Supreme Court...there is nothing wrong if a person meets another person if they know each other."

Sharad Pawar- Gautam Adani meet

Adani on Thursday visited Pawar's residence Silver Oak around 10 am and had a closed-door meeting with him which reportedly lasted for two hours. Although the details could not be known, it assumed great importance given Pawar's statement about Joint-Parliamentary probe in Hindenbrg row.

This was the first time a political heavyweight publicly supported Adani group chairman virtually trashing the Opposition's demand for JPC and tracing the trail of the alleged Rs. 20,000 crore.