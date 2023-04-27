 Adani eyes $800 million loan for new projects in biggest fundraiser since Hindenburg fiasco
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani eyes $800 million loan for new projects in biggest fundraiser since Hindenburg fiasco

Adani eyes $800 million loan for new projects in biggest fundraiser since Hindenburg fiasco

If banks agree to finance Adani's green power projects, it will indicate a renewed confidence in the conglomerate's ability to repay loans.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
File

A green hydrogen project with French partner TotalEnergies and a petrochem project in Mundra, are among Adani's initiatives stalled because of the Hindenburg Research report. After suffering a $140 billion loss in market value, the conglomerate has been working on a recovery by selling shares worth Rs 15,000 crore and prepaying loans.

After efforts to allay debt concerns, Adani is reportedly borrowing again, and is eyeing $800 million to boost its foray into green energy.

Read Also
Adani Port commences $130 million debt buyback
article-image

Are bank's confident about Adani?

  • The group has been approaching lenders including the Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, DBS, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered for the funds.

  • If banks agree to finance Adani's green power projects, it will indicate a renewed confidence in the conglomerate's ability to repay loans.

  • The $800 million fund will be the biggest financing for the Adani Group ever since it was hit by the Hindenburg report.

Read Also
Adani's debt burden increased by 21% in FY23 despite reassurances
article-image

Hindenburg still haunting Adani?

  • The allegations by Hindenburg included claims that Adani used offshore firms to inflate the value of its stocks, which can be pledged for higher loans.

  • Recently, Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani was forced to step down from the board of three firms linked to Adani's mine in Australia.

  • Although the conglomerate is focusing on green energy, it has been facing heat over the environmental impact of its coal mining operations in Australia.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani eyes $800 million loan for new projects in biggest fundraiser since Hindenburg fiasco

Adani eyes $800 million loan for new projects in biggest fundraiser since Hindenburg fiasco

As the influencer economy grows, agencies are stepping in to safeguard their interests

As the influencer economy grows, agencies are stepping in to safeguard their interests

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Tech Mahindra net profit dips to Rs 1,125 cr, Axis Bank net loss at Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Tech Mahindra net profit dips to Rs 1,125 cr, Axis Bank net loss at Rs...

Airtel 5G Plus is now available across 3000 cities and towns in the country

Airtel 5G Plus is now available across 3000 cities and towns in the country

Godrej Consumer Products to acquire the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care

Godrej Consumer Products to acquire the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care