Garware Hi-Tech Films Q4 Profit Jumps 39% To ₹108 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹597 Crore

The company’s total income increased to Rupees 618 crore during the March quarter from Rupees 475 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 565 crore a year ago. |

Mumbai: Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 108 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by strong demand across segments, improved realizations, and operating leverage. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 597 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 548 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rupees 459 crore in Q3 FY26, marking one of the company’s strongest quarterly performances.

Margin Expansion Supports Earnings Growth

The company’s total income increased to Rupees 618 crore during the March quarter from Rupees 475 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 565 crore a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rupees 475 crore compared with Rupees 402 crore in the preceding quarter. Despite higher raw material and employee-related costs, profitability improved significantly due to favourable product mix, operating efficiencies and stronger utilization levels.

EBITDA for Q4 FY26 rose 29 percent year-on-year to Rupees 57 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 409 basis points to 26.2 percent. Profit before tax climbed to Rupees 142 crore from Rupees 109 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 73 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share nearly doubled sequentially to Rupees 46.58 from Rupees 24.01 in the December quarter.

Capex Push And Product Expansion

Garware Hi-Tech Films announced a Rupees 191 crore capital expenditure plan for a new Sun Control Film line at Waluj, Maharashtra, with an annual capacity addition of 1,200 LSF. The company said the facility will incorporate advanced robotics and automation, with commercial production expected from Q1 FY28.

During the quarter, the company also launched three new products, including TPU-based UV printable films, PDLC speciality films and graphic solutions products. It further expanded its direct-to-consumer network with additional Global Application Studios in the US and UAE, while increasing domestic Garware Application Studios to over 250 locations.

FY26 Performance

For the full year FY26, Garware Hi-Tech Films posted its highest-ever consolidated revenue of Rupees 2,120 crore and net profit of Rupees 338 crore. EBITDA for the year stood at Rupees 500 crore with a margin at 23.6 percent. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 12 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the results provided by the company and does not constitute investment advice.