KPIT Technologies Q4 Revenue Rises To ₹1,711 Crore, Profit Recovers Sequentially Despite YoY Decline

KPIT also announced a strategic investment in Israel-based automotive cybersecurity company Cymotive Technologies. |

Mumbai: KPIT Technologies posted a 22 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 163 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by steady growth in automotive software demand and recovery from one-time costs booked in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 1,711 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,617 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 1,528 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Growth Continues

The company reported total income of Rupees 1,723 crore for the March quarter compared with Rupees 1,652 crore in the December quarter and Rupees 1,575 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to Rupees 1,493 crore from Rupees 1,407 crore in Q3 FY26, mainly due to higher employee and operational costs. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 1,046 crore during the quarter against Rupees 996 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax rose sequentially to Rupees 225 crore from Rupees 181 crore in Q3 FY26. However, on a year-on-year basis, profitability remained lower than the Rupees 316 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Basic earnings per share improved to Rupees 5.99 from Rupees 4.90 in the previous quarter but declined from Rupees 9.01 a year earlier.

Labour Code Impact Moderates

The December quarter included an exceptional charge of Rupees 597 million related to the statutory impact of newly notified labour codes. With no such exceptional item in Q4 FY26, the company recorded improved quarter-on-quarter profitability.

KPIT also announced a strategic investment in Israel-based automotive cybersecurity company Cymotive Technologies. The acquisition is expected to strengthen KPIT’s software-defined vehicle and automotive cybersecurity offerings for global OEM clients. The company plans an initial investment of 10 million dollars, while the total acquisition consideration could range between 60 million dollars and 120 million dollars in multiple stages through 2029.

FY26 Performance

For the full year FY26, KPIT Technologies reported revenue from operations of Rupees 6,455 crore, up 10.5 percent from Rupees 5,842 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rupees 637 crore compared with Rupees 840 crore in the previous financial year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 5.25 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the financial results provided by the company and does not constitute investment advice.