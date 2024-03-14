GAP Groups' Promoters Gopal Goswami And Ambrish Parajiya, Leading The Real Estate Development In Dholera

Gopal Goswami and Ambrish Parajiya |

New Delhi (India), March 14: Embarking on a transformative journey, Dholera, the first greenfield semiconductor city of India, is gearing up for a monumental leap in its technological landscape. The Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the TATA Group's semiconductor plant done on 13th of March with the hands of PM Narendra Modi, signifies a pivotal step towards creating an ecosystem that mirrors the triumphs of global tech hubs.

With a staggering investment of Rs 91,000 crore, the semiconductor project promises to reshape Dholera into a beacon of technological prowess. As the city anticipates this historic occasion, GAP Associates, a leading real estate development company in Gujarat, is poised to play a central role in the extraordinary evolution of Dholera-SIR.

GAP Group, a pioneer realtor in Dholera-SIR is a prominent real estate development company based in Gujarat, committed to creating sustainable and visionary projects that contribute to the growth and development of the communities they serve. With a focus on innovation and excellence, GAP Associates Pvt Ltd is at the forefront of shaping the future of Dholera-SIR.

In a recent triumph, GAP Group secured 42,500 square meters of commercial land through a strategic auction from Government, solidifying their commitment to shaping Dholera's destiny. With an ambitious investment plan of Rs 2,500 crore, GAP Group is set to unveil a transformative project that encompasses an integrated complex. This visionary endeavour includes the construction of an iconic office building, a luxurious star hotel, service apartments, a cutting-edge commercial complex, and residential units over the next five years.

GAP Group, the driving force behind this visionary venture, are none other than Gopal Goswami and Ambrish Parajiya. Their dedication to shaping Dholera's future is evident in every aspect of this ambitious project. With a keen understanding of the city's potential as a global technology hub, GAP Associates aims to contribute significantly to the burgeoning success of Dholera-SIR.

Gopal Goswami, Founder-Promoter of GAP Associates Pvt ltd, expresses his excitement about the venture, saying, "Dholera is not just a city; it's a canvas for innovation and progress. Our investment is a testament to our belief in the city's potential to become a global technology hub, and we are committed to playing a pivotal role in this transformative journey."

According to Goswami, “Integrity is the bedrock of successful entrepreneurship. We directors emphasize the importance of ethical business practices, transparency, and accountability. We are committed to conducting business with the highest standards of integrity, ensuring that every action aligns with our values and contributes positively to Dholera's development.”

Ambrish Parajiya, the other Founder of GAP Associates Pvt Ltd adds, "Our integrated complex is designed to cater to the diverse needs of the community, from world-class office spaces to luxurious living arrangements. We envision Dholera as a beacon of sustainable development, and our project aligns seamlessly with this vision."

Ambrish Parajiya said, “Smart investing is not just about financial gains; it's about building the future. We understand the critical importance of investing during the commissioning phase of a smart city like Dholera. By strategically positioning ourselves early in the development process, we aim to maximize returns while contributing to the city's sustainable growth.”

As the Bhoomi Poojan for first semicon fab plant of the country is done, the anticipation surrounding Dholera's future is palpable. The GAP Groups' transformative project aligns perfectly with the city's ambitions, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards technological excellence. This collaborative effort between the TATA Group's semiconductor plant and GAP Associates’ visionary project is set to propel Dholera into a realm of unprecedented growth and innovation.