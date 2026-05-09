Galada Power & Telecommunication Reports Revenue Of ₹3,365.25 Lakhs & Net Loss Of ₹1,061.73 Lakhs

Galada Power recorded a total income of Rs. 3,440.06 lakhs, which was primarily comprised of revenue from operations totaling Rs. 3,365.25 lakhs and other income of Rs. 74.81 lakhs. |

Mumbai: Galada Power and Telecommunication Limited has released its audited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company reported an annual total income of Rs. 3,440.06 lakhs but faced significant operational challenges, resulting in a net loss for the year. Despite the financial deficit, the company maintains its manufacturing operations across its Hyderabad and Silvassa facilities and received an unmodified opinion from its auditors.

Annual Financial Performance & Revenue Figures

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, Galada Power and Telecommunication Limited recorded a total income of Rs. 3,440.06 lakhs, which was primarily comprised of revenue from operations totaling Rs. 3,365.25 lakhs and other income of Rs. 74.81 lakhs. The company’s total expenses for the same period reached Rs. 4,501.79 lakhs, with the cost of materials consumed accounting for Rs. 2,630.01 lakhs and employee benefit expenses amounting to Rs. 445.69 lakhs.

Consequently, the company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs. 1,061.73 lakhs. With no exceptional items or tax expenses reported for the period, the net loss for the year remained at Rs. 1,061.73 lakhs, leading to a basic and diluted earnings per share of negative Rs. 13.04 based on a face value of Rs. 10.00 per share.

Quarterly Results And Balance Sheet Position

During the final quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company generated a total income of Rs. 658.07 lakhs, of which Rs. 642.06 lakhs came from operations. The loss for the quarter stood at Rs. 331.06 lakhs, compared to a loss of Rs. 238.16 lakhs in the preceding quarter ended December 31, 2025. As of the financial year-end, the company’s balance sheet showed total assets of Rs. 5,064.21 lakhs.

The non-current assets were valued at Rs. 2,240.23 lakhs, including property, plant, and equipment worth Rs. 2,059.88 lakhs. Current assets totaled Rs. 2,823.98 lakhs, featuring inventories of Rs. 1,223.55 lakhs and trade receivables of Rs. 1,180.52 lakhs. On the liabilities side, the company reported a total equity of negative Rs. 12,398.92 lakhs due to substantial accumulated losses.

Governance And Compliance

The Board of Directors approved these financial results during their meeting held on May 09, 2026, in Bengaluru. The Board authorized Ms. K Ramalakshmi, Director of the Company, to sign the audited results on behalf of the Board. Furthermore, the company declared that the statutory auditors provided an unmodified report with no adverse remarks regarding the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer:This article is prepared based on the audited financial statements of Galada Power and Telecommunication Limited for the year ended March 31, 2026. All figures are extracted directly from the official regulatory filings submitted to the stock exchange. This information is intended for general awareness and does not constitute financial or investment advice.