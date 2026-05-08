Tata Power, Bhutan’s DGPC Expand Hydropower Alliance With 404 MW Nyera Amari Project

Tata Power and Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation have expanded their clean energy partnership by adding the 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project. |

Mumbai/Thimphu: Tata Power is widening its clean energy footprint in Bhutan as India’s growing electricity demand pushes companies to secure larger renewable energy partnerships across the region. The company has now expanded its hydropower collaboration with Bhutan’s state-owned DGPC by adding another major project to the pipeline.

Capacity Pipeline Expands

The latest amendment to the memorandum of understanding between Tata Power and DGPC includes the addition of the 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project. The inclusion pushes the total identified hydropower portfolio under the partnership to 5,033 MW. The collaboration already includes projects such as Khorlochhu, Dorjilung, Gongri Reservoir with Jeri Pumped Storage, and Chamkharchhu IV.

The companies said the partnership supports Bhutan’s long-term ambition to significantly raise its power generation capacity by 2040. For Tata Power, the expanded portfolio strengthens its position as one of the region’s largest clean energy developers while deepening its strategic presence in neighbouring markets.

Focus On Energy Security

Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Dr. Praveer Sinha said the expanded partnership is critical for strengthening regional energy security, especially as India faces record electricity demand during peak summer periods. He indicated that hydropower imports from Bhutan can provide stable and reliable clean energy while also supporting Bhutan’s economic growth through infrastructure development and energy exports.

DGPC Managing Director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin described the expanded collaboration as a defining step in Bhutan’s clean energy journey. He said the partnership would help unlock Bhutan’s hydropower potential while reinforcing the country’s standing as a leading clean energy nation in the region.

Projects Already Underway

Work has already started on the Khorlochhu 600 MW and Dorjilung 1,125 MW hydropower projects, which together account for nearly 35 percent of the committed 5 GW portfolio. The companies also plan to jointly develop 500 MW of solar photovoltaic projects in Bhutan as part of the broader clean energy partnership.

Tata Power and DGPC have worked together for over 15 years, beginning with Bhutan’s first public-private hydropower partnership — the 126 MW Dagachhu Hydropower Project, commissioned in 2008. The expanded collaboration now marks one of Asia’s largest cross-border clean energy partnerships between two power companies.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the press release and regulatory filing issued by The Tata Power Company Limited dated May 8, 2026. It does not include independent reporting, verification, or commentary from external sources.