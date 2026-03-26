Tata Power Launches India's Fastest Highway EV Charger On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor: All You Need To Know

Tata Power Launches India's Fastest Highway EV Charger on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor |

Tata Power has commissioned its first 180 kW ultra-fast electric vehicle charging station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, positioning it as a major leap forward for intercity EV travel in India. The charger, now live at Vithal Kamat Restaurant in Durves, Manor, on NH-48, is among the highest-capacity public highway chargers deployed in the country to date.

Cutting range anxiety on a busy corridor

NH-48, one of India's most heavily trafficked intercity routes, has long been a pain point for EV owners wary of running out of charge mid-journey. The new station addresses that gap directly, delivering a 20 percent to 80 percent charge in just 15 to 30 minutes, enabling quicker turnarounds for both personal and commercial vehicle users. The charger supports the CCS 2 fast-charging standard, making it compatible with a wide range of EV models currently on Indian roads.

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The location at Vithal Kamat Restaurant is deliberately chosen to blend mobility with convenience. While vehicles charge, travellers can access clean restrooms, dining facilities, and rest areas, turning what was once a travel bottleneck into a comfortable pit stop. The station is expected to serve approximately 25 to 30 vehicles per day.

The Manor station is one piece of Tata Power's expanding highway charging network, which now counts over 350 chargers across key national corridors. The company currently operates more than 2 lakh home chargers, 6,700+ public and fleet charging points, and 1,200+ e-bus charging points spread across 630+ cities and towns nationwide.

All stations are integrated with the Tata Power EZ Charge app, allowing users to locate chargers, check real-time availability, and make payments digitally.