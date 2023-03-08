GAIL says production at Pata plant has reached full capacity | Image: GAIL (Representative)

GAIL (India) Ltd's production at Pata plant, based in Uttar Pradesh, has reached full capacity, the company said via an exchange filing.

Pata is a gas based integral petrochemical plant which produces ethylene and polymers.

The company claimed that since Russia's Gazprom stopped supplying liquefied natural gas, it has increased production at the plant using alternative sources of the fuel.

In May, the Russian corporation stopped supplying GAIL with 2.4 mln tn of liquefied natural gas annually as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Due to a lack of gas supplies, GAIL was forced to reduce output at the Pata facility by 40%.

Shares of the company were 1.9% higher at 111.15 rupees on NSE at 11:50 IST.

