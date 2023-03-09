e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGAIL launches first of its kind incubation cell to nurture entrepreneurial skills of spouses of employees

GAIL launches first of its kind incubation cell to nurture entrepreneurial skills of spouses of employees

'GAIL Abba' will be a five layered program spread over 30 weeks

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
GAIL says production at Pata plant has reached full capacity | Image: GAIL (Representative)

GAIL (India) Limited, today launched an incubation cell which is first of its kind in the industry to educate them about the start-up environment and provide mentorship, training and assistance with the necessary tools to begin their own ventures, via an exchange filing.

It is a unique attempt by the company to nurture the entrepreneurial skills of spouses of its employees.

Christened 'GAIL Abha', the initiative was launched today, a day ahead of Internationa) Women's Day, by Shakun Gupta, the first lady of GAIL and Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL in presence of R K Jain, Director (Finance), Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), Ayush Gupta, Director (HR) and their spouses.

GAIL attracts employees of high caliber and most often, their spouses are also professionally qualified and talented.

Read Also
Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations
article-image

However, the presence of GAIL townships mostiy at remote locations offers very little scope for such talented lot to utilize and exhibit their strengths and find suitable professional engagements.

While addressing this need, 'GAIL Abha' is expected to enable the spouses of employees to have a professionally satisfying experience and contribute to the economy and society in a positive way.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kumar Gupta said, "Th is platform will help the spouses of our employees to realise their potential and capabilities and fulfil their dreams of being engaged in some professional or entrepreneurial venture."

Ayush Gupta, Director (HR) said, "GAIL has launched its unique Incubation Programme - a five layered program spread over 30 weeks, with the objective to build their ideas into flourishing businesses."

Read Also
GAIL says production at Pata plant has reached full capacity
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HCLTech receives top global recognition for its ESG Performance

HCLTech receives top global recognition for its ESG Performance

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Cash transfer scheme, discount on public transport announced for women

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Cash transfer scheme, discount on public transport announced for women

Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 2,635 shares

Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of 2,635 shares

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.02 against dollar

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.02 against dollar

Wipro Limited announces grant of 2,87,238 Restricted Stock Units

Wipro Limited announces grant of 2,87,238 Restricted Stock Units