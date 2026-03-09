GAIL CMD Deepak Gupta Takes Charge As Chairman Of Mahanagar Gas Limited

Deepak Gupta has been appointed as Director on the Board and elected as Chairman of Mahanagar Gas Limited effective from March 1st onwards. | X

Delhi College of Engineering Alumnus Brings 35 Years of Oil and Gas Expertise

Gupta is the Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL (India) Limited. He is a Mechanical Engineer from Delhi College of Engineering with over 35 years of deep and diverse experience across the oil and gas value chain. He brings a comprehensive blend of technical, strategic and board level leadership. His areas of experience and expertise include project and construction management, contracts and global procurement, technology selection, business development, and operations and maintenance.

He joined GAIL (India) Limited as Director (Projects) in February 2022 and has since been leading several high impact initiatives, including natural gas and LPG pipelines, gas processing units, critical SCADA infrastructure and green energy projects aligned to achieve Net-Zero goals, setting national benchmark for Clean Energy adoption. He also oversees operations and maintenance of a network of over 20,000 km of natural gas and LPG pipelines, compressor stations and process plants. Under his leadership, the Dabhol Breakwater Project of Konkan LNG Limited (a subsidiary of GAIL) was successfully completed, enabling all weather operations. He has also pioneered digital transformation initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and transparency in business.

Global Footprint

Gupta has served as Chairman of Talcher Fertilizers Limited and as Director of ONGC Petro­additions Limited, and South-East Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited. He was previously associated as Chairman with Green Gas Limited and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, where he contributed to strategic planning, corporate governance and stakeholder alignment. During his long tenure at Engineers India Limited, Mr. Gupta led several landmark projects, including the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Nigeria, HM El's mega petrochemical complex at Bathinda, GAIL's petrochemical expansion at Pata. He was also instrumental in Mongolia's first greenfield refinery project, helping strengthen India's global energy diplomacy.

A thought leader and a prolific writer, he has authored technical papers on project execution and digital transformation. His ideas on project acceleration, digitisation and excellence have been institutionalised as best practices.

In addition to his new role with MGL, Gupta also serves as a Director on the Boards of GAIL (India) Limited, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, GAIL Gas Limited and Petronet LNG Limited.