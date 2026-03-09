Don’t Panic Amid Global Market Volatility, SEBI Chief Urges Investors; Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Will Keep Markets Resilient |

Mumbai: Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has urged investors to remain calm and avoid panic amid ongoing volatility in global financial markets.

Speaking at an event at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday, Pandey said the recent fluctuations in global markets are largely being driven by geopolitical tensions and international uncertainty.

He noted that such phases are common in global markets and investors should maintain a long-term perspective rather than reacting emotionally to short-term market movements.

Global tensions causing market tremors

Pandey said global financial markets are currently witnessing tremors due to rising geopolitical tensions, including developments linked to the Iran-related conflict and broader global instability.

However, he stressed that temporary global shocks should not lead to panic among investors, particularly in a country like India where economic fundamentals remain strong.

“It is important not to panic during such moments and to remain calm,” Pandey said while addressing participants at the event.

He added that investors should focus on economic fundamentals and long-term growth prospects rather than reacting to short-term global developments.

India’s investor base expanding rapidly

Highlighting the growth of India’s capital markets, Pandey said the country now has around 140 million investors, reflecting the expanding reach of financial markets.

The sharp rise in investor participation shows how retail investors are increasingly becoming an important part of India’s equity market ecosystem.

According to Pandey, the growth of the investor base has strengthened the depth and stability of the market.

He also pointed out that the Nifty 50 has become one of the most widely tracked indicators of India’s equity market performance.

Also Watch:

Competition and cooperation among exchanges

Pandey further noted that while stock exchanges often compete with each other for business and market share, they also work together on key issues that affect the broader financial system.

Such cooperation, he said, plays an important role in ensuring market stability, transparency and long-term development of India’s financial ecosystem.

He emphasised that a strong regulatory framework and coordinated efforts among market institutions are essential to maintain investor confidence and support the continued growth of India’s capital markets.