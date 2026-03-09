Nifty 50 Turns 30, NSE Celebrates Milestone With Market Leaders And Rings Bell For India’s Growth Story |

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Nifty 50 index with a special event in Mumbai on Monday. The event was held at the NSE headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and brought together regulators, market experts and representatives of leading companies.

The celebration marked three decades of the Nifty 50 index, which has become one of the most widely tracked benchmarks of the Indian stock market.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey attends as Chief Guest

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), attended the event as the Chief Guest.

The Distinguished Guest of Honour was S. Gurumurthy, writer, public intellectual and Independent Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Senior officials of NSE including Chairman Injeti Srinivas and MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan also addressed the gathering. Representatives from Nifty 50 companies and asset management firms were present at the event.

Ceremony begins with lamp lighting

The programme began with the national anthem, followed by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries.

NSE Chairman Injeti Srinivas delivered the welcome address and highlighted the growth of India’s capital markets over the past three decades. S. Gurumurthy then spoke about the role of financial markets in India’s economic development, while SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey discussed the importance of transparency, investor protection and strong regulation in building trust in the markets.

White paper and special book launched

During the event, NSE released a special white paper on the Nifty 50 index. The exchange also launched a book titled “Nifty Panorama,” which highlights the journey and impact of the index over the years. Videos showing the evolution of the index and testimonials from companies, investors and market participants were also screened. The celebration concluded with the ringing of the NSE bell by the dignitaries, symbolising the growth of India’s equity markets and the success of the Nifty 50 index.