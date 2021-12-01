GAIL appoints Rakesh Kumar Jain as Director of Finance

Rakesh Kumar Jain has been appointed as the Director of Finance of GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Wednesday.

Prior to this, he was serving as Executive Director in Finance & Accounts in the same organisation. According to a DoPT order issued on November 29, Jain has been appointed as Director (Finance) of GAIL for a period with effect from December 1, 2021, till June 30, 2026, i.e., the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He was recommended for the post by the PESB panel in a selection meeting held on August 27.

Jain is a Cost and Management Accountant by profession. He started his career in the company as a Management Trainee and gathered a rich experience of nearly 30 years as he rose through the ranks to his present position.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:02 PM IST