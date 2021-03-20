GAIL and Ranchi Municipal Corporation sign agreement for setting up Compressed Biogas plant

GAIL (India) Limited and Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) have signed a Concession Agreement (CA) for setting up Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Ranchi. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Ashish Chatterjee, Director (Business Development), GAIL M V Iyer and Executive Director (Business Development), Santanu Roy by Ranchi Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, IAS and Executive Director (Projects), GAIL K B Singh.

As per the agreement, GAIL will setup CBG Plant for processing 150 Tons per Day of Organic Municipal Solid Waste (MSW). The CBG plant will produce 5 Tons of Compressed Biogas (CBG) per day and approximately 25 Tons of Fermented Bio Manure per day.

CBG plant would be beneficial for people of Ranchi by producing clean & green fuel and will be a step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.