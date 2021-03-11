GAIL celebrates International Women’s Day

Inspired by Prime Minister’s vision of promoting #NariShakti and as a tribute to its women employees of the organization, GAIL (India) Ltd. celebrated International Women’s Day at corporate office, Delhi.

A video was launched by GAIL on its social media platforms with the hash tag #EveryDayHerDay showcasing how woman are an important part of our lives every day. The event saw a high turnout & engagement activities, where GAIL employees enthusiastically participated to gift “Doll” badges handcrafted by fisher women from coastal villages of India to their colleagues.