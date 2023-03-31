G R Infraprojects gets letter of award for highway construction in Telangana | G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited received a letter of award for construction of 4-lane access controlled greenfield highway section from Venkatapur village in Warangal District Thallasenkesa Village in Mahabubabad under the Economic Corridor program on Hybrid Annuity Model in Telangana. The project worth Rs 847.87 crore has a completion period of 730 days.

The project has to be operational for 15 years from commercial operation date.

G R Infraprojects shares

G R Infraprojects shares on Friday closed at Rs 1,004, up by 3.24 per cent.

Read Also G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lane project worth Rs 740 cr