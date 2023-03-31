 G R Infraprojects gets letter of award for highway construction in Telangana
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessG R Infraprojects gets letter of award for highway construction in Telangana

G R Infraprojects gets letter of award for highway construction in Telangana

The project worth Rs 847.87 crore has a completion period of 730 days.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
G R Infraprojects gets letter of award for highway construction in Telangana | G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited received a letter of award for construction of 4-lane access controlled greenfield highway section from Venkatapur village in Warangal District Thallasenkesa Village in Mahabubabad under the Economic Corridor program on Hybrid Annuity Model in Telangana. The project worth Rs 847.87 crore has a completion period of 730 days.

The project has to be operational for 15 years from commercial operation date.

G R Infraprojects shares

G R Infraprojects shares on Friday closed at Rs 1,004, up by 3.24 per cent.

Read Also
G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lane project worth Rs 740 cr
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interest on post office FDs, savings schemes hiked by 70 bps as bond yields rise

Interest on post office FDs, savings schemes hiked by 70 bps as bond yields rise

Orient Electric appoints Rajan Gupta as Managing Director and CEO

Orient Electric appoints Rajan Gupta as Managing Director and CEO

Air India promises priority check-in and leather seats as it introduces premium economy for the...

Air India promises priority check-in and leather seats as it introduces premium economy for the...

PAN card-Aadhaar linking: Why has SEBI made it mandatory?

PAN card-Aadhaar linking: Why has SEBI made it mandatory?

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares