 G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lane project worth Rs 740 cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessG R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lane project worth Rs 740 cr

G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lane project worth Rs 740 cr

The bids were opened on March 29 and the tender was invited by National Highways Authority of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lane project worth Rs 740 cr | G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lanes with paved shoulders from Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of NH-748A on Hybrid Annuity Mode, the company announced through an exchange filing. The bids were opened on March 29 and the tender was invited by National Highways Authority of India.

The Rs 740.77 crore project is to be completed 730 days from the appointed date with an operational period of 15 years.

G R Infraprojects on March 28 announced that it had emerged as L-1 bidder for 2 NHAI projects in Karnataka.

Read Also
G R Infraprojects emerged as L‐1 bidder for 2 NHAI projects in Karnataka
article-image

G R Infraprojects

The shares of G R Infraprojects on Wednesday at 3:27 pm IST were at Rs 964, up by 2.26 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra Lifespaces transacts with Alliance Group for 9.24 acres at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces transacts with Alliance Group for 9.24 acres at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Tata Power receives Letter of Award of ₹1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India

Tata Power receives Letter of Award of ₹1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India

Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

Zee Entertainment settles disputes with IndusInd Bank

Zee Entertainment settles disputes with IndusInd Bank

Central Bank of India makes annual interest payment of Rs 54 cr on Bonds

Central Bank of India makes annual interest payment of Rs 54 cr on Bonds