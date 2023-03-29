G R Infraprojects emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lane project worth Rs 740 cr | G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of 4 lanes with paved shoulders from Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur section of NH-748A on Hybrid Annuity Mode, the company announced through an exchange filing. The bids were opened on March 29 and the tender was invited by National Highways Authority of India.

The Rs 740.77 crore project is to be completed 730 days from the appointed date with an operational period of 15 years.

G R Infraprojects on March 28 announced that it had emerged as L-1 bidder for 2 NHAI projects in Karnataka.

The shares of G R Infraprojects on Wednesday at 3:27 pm IST were at Rs 964, up by 2.26 per cent.