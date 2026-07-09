G M Breweries Reports 46% Net Profit Growth, Revenue Up 26% In Q1 FY27

G M Breweries Limited reported higher earnings for the first quarter of FY27. |

Mumbai: Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 808.5 crore, compared with Rs 829.4 crore in the March 2026 quarter and Rs 645.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax rose to Rs 50.4 crore from Rs 34.6 crore a year earlier but declined from Rs 68.1 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 758.0 crore from Rs 609.6 crore in the year-ago period, while remaining marginally below the March quarter level of Rs 761.3 crore. Tax expense for the quarter was Rs 12.7 crore.

Read Also Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Reports 70% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

What Drove The Numbers?

The company operates in a single business segment—Country Liquor—and did not report any segment-wise revenue breakup. Higher sales supported year-on-year growth in revenue and profitability.

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) improved to Rs 16.52 from Rs 11.32 in the year-ago quarter, although it declined from Rs 23.66 in the immediately preceding quarter. The filing also noted that the wholly owned real estate subsidiary has not commenced business and recorded no financial transactions during the reporting period.

Quarterly Performance

The filing provides only first-quarter results and does not include full-year FY27 figures. The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 802.9 crore and net profit of Rs 37.7 crore for Q1 FY27.

No dividend, buyback or bonus issue was announced in the results. The financial statements were reviewed by the statutory auditors, who issued an unmodified limited review report.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited consolidated financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.