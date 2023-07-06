 G E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessG E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'

G E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'

The vessel was contracted for sale in April 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
G E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya' | Wikipedia

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) delivered its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier “Jag Lavanya” to the buyers, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The vessel was contracted for sale in April 2023.

Excluding this vessel, the Company’s current fleet stands at 42 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 13.42 years aggregating 3.33 mn dwt.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Shares

The shares of G E Shipping on Thursday at 3:19 pm IST were at Rs 738, up by 1.13 percent.

Read Also
G E Shipping contracts to sell its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Adani Green Energy To Raise Rs 12,300 Crore Through QIP

Adani Green Energy To Raise Rs 12,300 Crore Through QIP

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,785.64, Nifty At 19,485.40 After Reaching Record High

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,785.64, Nifty At 19,485.40 After Reaching Record High

G E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'

G E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'

Cummins India Launches CPCBIV+ Compliant Power Solutions

Cummins India Launches CPCBIV+ Compliant Power Solutions

Lupin Allotts Shares Worth Rs 32,378 To Employees As Stock Options

Lupin Allotts Shares Worth Rs 32,378 To Employees As Stock Options