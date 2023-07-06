G E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya' | Wikipedia

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) delivered its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier “Jag Lavanya” to the buyers, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The vessel was contracted for sale in April 2023.

Excluding this vessel, the Company’s current fleet stands at 42 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 13.42 years aggregating 3.33 mn dwt.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Shares

The shares of G E Shipping on Thursday at 3:19 pm IST were at Rs 738, up by 1.13 percent.