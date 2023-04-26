G E Shipping contracts to sell its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya' | Wikipedia

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier, Jag Lavanya of about 105,010 dwt, the company announced through an exchange filing. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in the first quarter of 2024.

Including Jag Lavanya, company’s current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (7 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax, 5 Supramax) with an average age of 13.41 years aggregating 3.44 mn dwt.

G E Shipping shares

The shares of the Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited on Wednesday at 12:02 pm were at Rs 643.55, up by 1.11 per cent.