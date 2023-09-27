 G E Shipping Contracts To Sell Its 2006 Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessG E Shipping Contracts To Sell Its 2006 Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan

G E Shipping Contracts To Sell Its 2006 Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan

The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
G E Shipping Contracts To Sell Its 2006 Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan | Wikipedia

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2006 built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier, Jag Rohan of about 52,450 dwt on September 27, 2023 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY24.

Including Jag Rohan, company’s current fleet stands at 42 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax, 5 Supramax) aggregating 3.38 mn dwt.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company share

The shares of The Great Eastern Shipping Company limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 852.65, up by 0.18 per cent.

Read Also
G E Shipping Delivers Its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Dhami-Led Uttarakhand Govt Signs Investment MoUs Worth ₹3800 Crore With Kayan Jet, ₹1000 Cr...

CM Dhami-Led Uttarakhand Govt Signs Investment MoUs Worth ₹3800 Crore With Kayan Jet, ₹1000 Cr...

Avinash Pandey Re-Elected President of India Chapter of IAA, FPJ's Abhishek Karnani Picked As...

Avinash Pandey Re-Elected President of India Chapter of IAA, FPJ's Abhishek Karnani Picked As...

Bombay HC: 'Akasa Air’s Suit Can Be Heard In Mumbai'

Bombay HC: 'Akasa Air’s Suit Can Be Heard In Mumbai'

Rupee Snaps Two-day Fall, Recovers 6 Paise Against US Dollar

Rupee Snaps Two-day Fall, Recovers 6 Paise Against US Dollar

G E Shipping Contracts To Sell Its 2006 Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan

G E Shipping Contracts To Sell Its 2006 Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan