G E Shipping Contracts To Sell Its 2006 Built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier Jag Rohan

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2006 built Supramax Dry Bulk Carrier, Jag Rohan of about 52,450 dwt on September 27, 2023 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q3 FY24.

Including Jag Rohan, company’s current fleet stands at 42 vessels, comprising 28 tankers (6 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax, 5 Supramax) aggregating 3.38 mn dwt.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company share

The shares of The Great Eastern Shipping Company limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 852.65, up by 0.18 per cent.

