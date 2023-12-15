G E Shipping Contracts To Sell 2004 Built Medium Range Product Tanker 'Jag Prabha' | Wikipedia

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (G E Shipping) has contracted to sell its 2004 built Medium Range Product Tanker, Jag Prabha of about 47,999 dwt on December 15, 2023 to an unaffiliated third party. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer by Q4 FY24, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Including Jag Prabha, company’s current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (6 crude carriers, 19 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 4 Supramax) aggregating 3.41 Mn dwt.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited shares

The shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited on Friday at 12:44 pm IST were at Rs 868.05, up by 1.20 per cent.

About G E shipping

The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd is India's leading private sector shipping company, operating primarily in two sectors: Shipping and offshore services. In the shipping domain, the company is engaged in transporting crude oil, petroleum products, gas, and various dry bulk commodities. Meanwhile, its offshore business caters to oil companies by supporting offshore exploration and production operations, facilitated by its subsidiary Greatship (India) Limited.