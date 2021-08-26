Fynd to hire for 280+ engineers, other positions before end-2021

Fynd is looking to significantly scale up its recruitment drive across India to cater to its wide range of omnichannel products and solutions.

"The increase in business demand has motivated us to expand our offerings. This means hiring more talented people for our tech team, ops team, marketing, support, and many other departments. The idea is to find people who intend to grow, learn and progress alongside the company" said Farooq Adam, co-founder of Fynd.

“We are looking for more than 280 new people and talent can come out of any city or state. We are also looking into opening regional offices across the country with the help of co-working spaces. Giving employees the flexibility to avail the infrastructure and resources of an office or work from home, even after the pandemic is over.” said Nishigandha Shendge, HR Manager at Fynd.

The recruitment process for various positions has already begun. Fynd is looking to grow the size of its existing teams and add new teams to scale up with the growing demand.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:39 PM IST