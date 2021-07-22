Future Group's Biyani negotiated pacts, bound by EA award on FRL-Reliance deal: Amazon to SC

Amazon told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Biyanis of Future Group had negotiated with it to enter into certain agreements and are bound by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award restraining its Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its merger deal with Reliance Retail.

The US-based e-commerce giant reiterated before a bench of justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai that the EA award of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), restraining FRL from the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail, is an enforceable award.

“It was the Biyanis who negotiated and induced Amazon to enter into these multiple agreements... The Biyanis are parties to the arbitration and are clearly bound by the arbitration agreement...,” said senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, appearing for Amazon.

Kishore Biyani and 15 others including FRL and Future Coupon Pvt Ltd have been made parties by Amazon in a batch of pleas challenging the Delhi High Court order of the division bench which paved the way for the deal.

“There is rank dishonesty and commercial immorality in this case. You induce people to enter into agreements, then you breach these agreements. When it comes to the Emergency Arbitrator, you do not plead on merits,” Shinoy said, adding that there has been “wilful and mala fide” breach of agreements by FRL and its office bearers.

Prior to him, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium argued for Amazon and said that the EA had rightly held the group of companies doctrine is applicable in the case and a Future group company cannot take the plea that the award was not enforceable as it was not party to the arbitral proceedings or the agreements.

He also referred to judgements on arbitration and said that the EA award was enforceable against FRL and others.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Future group, commenced the arguments and touched on the issue of enforceability of an award by EA and said the recommendation of the Law Commission on this has not been accepted or acted upon so far by Parliament.