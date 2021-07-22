CCI accuses Amazon of concealing facts while seeking approval for Future Group unit deal in 2019: Report

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has accused Amazon.com Inc of concealing facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for a 2019 investment in a Future Group unit, a global news wire reported.

The report said the letter complicates Amazon's bitter legal battle with Future Group over the Indian's firm's decision to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries - a matter that is now before India's Supreme Court.

Amazon has argued that terms agreed upon in its 2019 deal to pay $192 million for a 49 per cent stake in Future's gift voucher unit prevent its parent, Future Group, from selling its Future Retail business to Reliance.

In the letter dated June 4, the CCI said Amazon hid factual aspects of the transaction by not revealing its strategic interest in Future Retail when it sought approval for the 2019 deal, the global news wire said.