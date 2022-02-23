Furniture startup WoodenStreet invests $1 mn; opens 3 new stores in Bengaluru

With an investment of $1M, furniture brand WoodenStreet.com announced it has recently inaugurated 3 experience stores at prime locations such as Indira Nagar, Sadashiv Nagar and Whitefield in Bangalore. They have added these 3 stores to its pre-existing 50 stores, strengthening its presence across the country. The brand is also planning to open 5-6 more stores in the forthcoming 12-18 months, it said in a press statement.

“All these stores are well equipped and spacious enough to create a home-like environment so that people can understand the use cases of the product as well as understand how the product will suit their ambiance," said Lokendra Ranawat, Co-Founder, CEO, WoodenStreet.com.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:43 PM IST