Full list of Best Distressed Property Real Estate Deals in Mumbai from Nov 15 to Dec 10

A distressed property is one, where the home buyer is unable to repay the loan taken to acquire the asset. When an owner defaults on EMI payments for four to five consecutive cycles, the property may be seized by the bank and sold, to recover the unpaid loan. Distressed properties are attractive to investors because they often offer deals that are undervalued, helping to increase the prospective profit margin.

Here's a list of Best Distressed Property Real Estate Deals in Mumbai: